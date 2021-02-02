Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 177,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 136,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 95,888 shares of company stock valued at $535,629 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.