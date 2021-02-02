Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,888 shares of company stock valued at $535,629. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

