Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Tops $0.0037

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 68.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $37,554.08 and approximately $370.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 132.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

