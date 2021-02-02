SparkPoint Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,358,330,300 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

