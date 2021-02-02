SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,030 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 161,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,806. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

