SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,865,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $149.44. 8,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,804. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

