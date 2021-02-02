SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 293.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

