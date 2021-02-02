SPC Financial Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $40.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,199.39. 8,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,180.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.