SPC Financial Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $14,460,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Medtronic by 14.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,690. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

