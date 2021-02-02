SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

NOW traded up $24.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $583.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,967. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 166.22, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

