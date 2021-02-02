SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.63. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,927. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.59.

