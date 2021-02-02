SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.03. 270,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,277. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

