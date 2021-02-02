SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,384 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

