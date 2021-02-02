SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 26,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.