SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 26,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.