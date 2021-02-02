SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,013. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

