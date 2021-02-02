SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,148 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 54,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

