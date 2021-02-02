SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 58,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

