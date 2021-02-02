SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Up 1.4%

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.10. 5,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.