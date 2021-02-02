SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $49.73. Approximately 53,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 95,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.