Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00185126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000261 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009906 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.