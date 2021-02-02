Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.19

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $2.33 million and $16,768.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,611.15 or 1.00052921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

