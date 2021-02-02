Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,911.50 ($116.43).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) stock opened at £113.50 ($148.29) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a twelve month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.64.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

