Squorum (SQR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Squorum has a total market capitalization of $34,186.87 and $5.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Squorum has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00178311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Squorum Profile

Squorum (SQR) uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

Squorum Coin Trading

Squorum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

