SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.55. SRAX shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 5,146 shares traded.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

