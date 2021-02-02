SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 95,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 65,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23. The firm has a market cap of C$14.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

