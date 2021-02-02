SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 165,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

