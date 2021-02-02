SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

