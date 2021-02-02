St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STJPF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

