STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,978 shares of company stock valued at $73,479,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 561.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

