Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021


Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SBLUY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

