Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Stabilus alerts:

SBLUY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.