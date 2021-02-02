StableUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

