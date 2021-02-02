StableXSwap Price Tops $0.97 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One StableXSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $259,180.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 217.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,131.21 or 1.00202630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

