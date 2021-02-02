Stably USD Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $576,383.48 and approximately $1,518.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,510,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,704 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

