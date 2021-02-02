Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0022 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $888.81 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

