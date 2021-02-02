Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $420.46

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $420.46 and traded as high as $450.60. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $445.80, with a volume of 3,794,782 shares.

STAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.46. The firm has a market cap of £14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

