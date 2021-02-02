Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $420.46

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $420.46 and traded as high as $450.60. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $445.80, with a volume of 3,794,782 shares.

STAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.46. The firm has a market cap of £14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

