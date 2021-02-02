Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years.

SMP stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 136,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $402,492. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

