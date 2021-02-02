Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

SMP traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,431. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $925.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $402,492 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

