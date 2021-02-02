Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock traded up C$2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.92. 577,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.39. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$31.00 and a one year high of C$49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

