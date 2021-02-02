Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 221.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. Star Group has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

