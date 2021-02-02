Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 503,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

