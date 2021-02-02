StarDEX Price Down 81.6% Over Last 7 Days (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 83% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $67,146.88 and $26,483.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StarDEX has traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

XSTAR is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

