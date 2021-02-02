STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.14 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $45.14 million and $149,743.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 37,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

