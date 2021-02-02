Steem Dollars Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,259.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.06 or 0.01210881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00505569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002197 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,040,339 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.