Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,733.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.01 or 0.01203378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00503007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,923,222 coins and its circulating supply is 391,949,128 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

