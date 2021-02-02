SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $66,434.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

