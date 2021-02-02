Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,909. The stock has a market cap of $207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.