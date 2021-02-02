StepStone Group (STEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

