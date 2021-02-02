STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

STE opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

