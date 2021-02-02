Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) Trading Up 2.4%

Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 3,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

