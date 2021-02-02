Stifel Nicolaus Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $600.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.47.

TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

